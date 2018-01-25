CMH Galena lodge is about 80 kilometres north of Nakusp.

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

A heli-skiing operation is cleaning up after a fuel leak at one of its back-country lodges north of Nakusp.

The spill at the CMH Galena Lodge occurred just over a week ago, says a ministry official. The lodge is located in the Badshot range of the Selkirk Mountains, about 80 kilometres by highway north of Nakusp.

It’s not known what the leaked fuel was, or how much fuel spilled.

“Environmental remediation and assessment experts were brought in immediately on discovery to contain the release, evaluate the impact and lead remediation efforts,” says a news release from CMH, a mountain skiing tourism company based in Alberta. “Their efforts are ongoing and will continue until all related impacts are addressed.”

CMH says an environmental response officer from the BC Ministry of Environment has advised them that “he is extremely satisfied with the approach and progress to date”.

RELATED: Crews on scene emptying overturned fuel tanker

“The fuel distribution system has been contained and the outside experts have advised that there are no indications of any downstream impacts in Lardeau Creek or Trout Lake,” CMH says. “Environmental monitoring of the conditions is proceeding on a daily basis.”

As of publication time the ministry had not responded to a request for information on the spill.

Wes Heck, who’s lived on Lardeau Creek for the last four years, isn’t impressed with the lack of communication.

“It would be nice to know what’s going on,” he says. “No one really knows around here.

Heck’s house is about 10 kilometres downstream from the lodge, on Lardeau Creek.

“How close was the spill to the water? What are they doing to clean it up?” he asks. “I’ve spilled diesel when I grew up in Alberta, and you don’t know where it could be going under the snow.”

But another Trout Lake resident contacted by Arrow Lakes News says he’s satisfied how the cleanup is proceeding.

“Our family’s been here 30 years, and they’ve always been good neighbours,” says Don Coller, who owns the general store in Trout Lake. “They’ve never been anything but helpful and cooperative.”

“It’s unfortunate, but stuff happens.”

CMH says the incident has not affected Galena Lodge or our guests and we remain in full operation.

Previous story
Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Just Posted

UPDATED: Crews on scene emptying overturned fuel tanker

Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene

SAR groups rescue Boundary skiers

The rescue was carried out Saturday night.

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

Suspects in custody following mailbox break-ins

An extensive amount of stolen material was recovered.

Whispers and BETHS receive extension

After hours of debate, the groups will be permitted to remain in their Riverside Drive space.

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Most Read