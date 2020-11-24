Fruitvale woman charged with impaired driving in 2019 crash that killed 2 teens

A 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman, both from Fruitvale, died in the crash that sent the vehicle into the river

Impaired driving charges have been laid against a Fruitvale woman in connection to a fatal crash last year near the Waneta Dam which left two teenage siblings dead.

According to police, a woman and four teenagers were driving in a Volkswagen Beetle on March 17, 2019, when the car was driven off the road at a curve before going down a steep embankment and into the Pend Oreille River.

The driver, as well as a 15-year-old girl from Warfield who was sitting in the front passenger seat, managed to get out of the submerged vehicle and make it to the surface.

A 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman, both from Fruitvale, did not return to the surface. They were later recovered by RCMP Underwater Recovery Team members.

Tessa Anderson, also of Fruitvale, was charged with several provincial driving related offences on March of this year. She is is now accused of two counts of driving while impaired causing death and one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

