From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

Love can be in the air anywhere, even in the middle of a fierce, high-stakes hockey rivalry.

Just ask former Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps and American forward Meghan Duggan, who married this past weekend in Pownal, Maine.

“True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries,” the U.S. Olympic Committee tweeted with a picture of the happy couple.

“From competitors on the ice to partners for life,” tweeted the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Apps and Duggan have been part of easily the top rivalry in their sport. Canada and the U.S., have squared off in five of six Olympic finals since the sport joined the Winter Games program in 1998.

Apps, a 34-year-old from Toronto, was part of Canadian teams that beat Duggan’s Americans in 2010 and 2014.

Duggan, 31, won gold this year with the U.S. in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but Apps had already retired.

“The most incredible day of my entire life,” Duggan wrote on Instagram.

“Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend,” Apps wrote.

Apps is the granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Fame member Syl Apps.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province gives B.C. homeless campers hard deadline to leave provincial park
Next story
Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

Just Posted

Castlegar, Grand Forks areas to see cleaner winter roads under new contract

YRB set to take over 10-year maintenance contract on Monday

MP Cannings spared brunt of Ottawa tornadoes

MP Richard Cannings was spared the impact of the tornadoes that hit the Ottawa region

Kootenay Robusters end 18th paddling season

Women of Trail, Castlegar, Rossland, Christina Lake and Grand Forks came together in 2001

Trail bus line readies to takeover Kelowna run

Silver City Stage Lines must have a booking site up by Sept. 30; two vehicles activated by Oct. 26

More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

Category 2 and 3 fires will be permitted in Southeast Fire Centre as of 1p.m. on Wednesday.

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

COTR welcomes back fourth-year nursing students

Nursing program set to graduate first cohort of students fully educated at Cranbrook campus

Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

B.C. residents say they’d give up a lot, according to a BC Hydro report

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Most Read