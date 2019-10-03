Fraudster pretending to be Nelson RCMP

A woman claiming to be an officer tried to scam a local resident

Nelson RCMP are warning the public about a woman pretending to be an officer.

Acting Sgt. Brett Turner said in a release Tuesday that a local woman received a fraudulent call Monday from a number appearing as Nelson RCMP on her call display.

The caller identifies as an RCMP officer who wants to collect fines or income taxes.

“Members of the RCMP will never contact individuals for the purpose of collecting fines or taxes. These scammers are targeting people with the intent to scare them into complying with their demands,” said Turner in a statement.

Turner said the fraudsters are using Caller ID spoofing, which the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre describes as disguising telephone numbers on a caller ID display.

Anyone who receives a call from someone alleging to be a police officer collecting fines or taxes should hang up immediately and contact their local police as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (Toll free 1-888-495-8501).

