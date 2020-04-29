(Black Press Media files)

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

Four temporary foreign workers have had to be isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement during her daily update on Wednesday (April 29). She said the four workers all came in on four separate flights, as part of the more than 900 temporary foreign workers who have come to B.C. in the past few weeks.

“We’ve provided them with both medical support, medical support and accommodation to be able to effectively quarantine,” Henry said.

Some of the workers have finished their quarantine and are going to farms and agricultural facilities across B.C.

Henry said the four cases show the need for the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Large outbreaks at a West Kelowna nursery have led to 19 test positive cases among temporary foreign workers, and 75 – 63 migrant and 12 local — needing to self-isolate.

The federal government announced $50 million in funding to help food producers with the 14-day mandatory quarantine. The funds are to be doled out at $1,500 per worker to modify current accommodations, rent new ones or pay workers during their quarantine.

Black Press Media has reached out to the health ministry for details on which regions the the employees are working in.

