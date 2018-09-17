Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

More military aircraft have joined the search over central and eastern British Columbia for a missing plane with two people aboard.

Lt. Tony Wright with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says a Buffalo aircraft and a Cormorant helicopter were in the air at first light on Monday, focusing on a section of Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

Wright says cellular tower and radar information suggest the Vans RV6, two-seat private plane may be somewhere near Blue River, more than 400 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Wright says two more military aircraft are joining Monday’s search and eight aircraft with the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association are also assisting.

Search efforts were challenged by poor weather over the weekend and Wright says low visibility, light rain and snow at higher elevations remain an issue, although he calls conditions typical for this time of year.

“Based on the experience of the search and rescue community, as long as there is a chance of survivability, we are going to keep going,” Wright says.

“We have narrowed the search to a northern piece of this corridor of Highway 5 up to Valemount and we’ve got this extra focus around the Blue River area.”

Wright says the search will continue “as long as it’s safe and we have some visibility.”

Related: Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Related: RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown
Next story
Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Just Posted

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Winlaw preemie survives smoky birth

GoFundMe Campaign started for West Kootenay family with preemie baby.

BREAKING: Crews responding to wildfire burning near Trail hospital

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

B.C. communities want say in caribou recovery

Critics say federal plans may leave out other species, local needs

Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside

B.C. not worried about only having 1 pot shop on Oct. 17: spokeswoman

Only provincially-run store will be in Kamloops

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Most Read