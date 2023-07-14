Founders Day weekend promising old favourites, new games

Greenwood is inviting everyone to come to Founder’s Day weekend, grab a chair, sit back and enjoy the show.

Canada’s smallest city is celebrating its heritage with old-fashioned fun and a new feature for fans of firefighters. Along with the usual parade, food and live music, the festivities will feature the first-annual Firefighter/First Responder Games in Lions Park.

“We will be having firefighters from Greenwood, Christina Lake, Grand Forks and Midway,” said Founders Day organizer Janet Matsalla. They will be doing events like Tug-of-war, bucket brigade and a couple other events. We asked them to wear just their branded T-shirts, not their full bunker gear because we don’t want anyone getting sick in the heat.”

The games are at 12:30 p.m., but before and after that will be the events and highlights the public has come to know and love, all of it at Lions Park. It all starts with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by the parade on Main Street at 11 a.m. At 3 p.m. the live music starts at 3:30 p.m. with the Niki Martinus Band, followed by U2 tribute Band SU2RENDR, then CCR tribute band Moon Riders, and the Hillside Outlaws close out the day.

Sunday fun starts with another pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by the Yamabiko Taiko drum group at 10:30 a.m. The music continues with The Graham Ord Blues Band, then Headway and The Tragically Hip tribute ban The Hip Replacements.

Phoenix Ski Hill will host the beer garden and also be running their 50/50 draw, which Matsalla said earned one Greeenwood resident $10,000 last year.

For more information, contact Matsalla at 250-445-6133

