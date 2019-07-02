Clarke Gourlay, founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and Morningstar Farm, passed away on June 29, 2019 in a hiking accident in Strathcona Provincial Park. - File photo

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

Clarke Gourlay, founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and Morningstar Farm, and Regional District of Nanaimo Area G (French Creek) director, has died.

Gourlay was involved in a mountaineering accident on Saturday, June 29 in Strathcona Provincial Park.

“He fell from quite a distance from Mount Donner in Strathcona Park,” said Nancy Gourlay, Clarke’s wife. “We are all of course shocked and saddened by this.”

A tribute post on the Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and MooBerry Winery Facebook page states Clarke lost his life in a hiking accident in Strathcona Park, where he loved to pursue his passion for mountaineering.

Nancy said a board is set up at the farm (403 Lowry Rd.) if people wish to go by and share their memories and comments of Clarke.

“In lieu of flowers, donations to the Campbell River Search and Rescue would be appreciated,” Nancy said.

RELATED: Parksville family climbs highest mountain peak in North America

In October 2018 Clarke was elected as RDN Director of Area G, where he was a resident for more than 18 years.

“[Clarke] will be remembered dearly by the innumerable people he reached in his many circles and he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Gourlay, his mother Dorothy Gourlay, his sons Kevin Gourlay, John Gourlay and Raymond (& Rebecca) Gourlay, and his grandchildren Kieran and Dahlia,” reads the Facebook post.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Just Posted

GFI Day 6: Star visitors and defending champs sent packing

Cuban team Unión de Reyes was shut out in their final GFI game

GFI Day 5: Two teams sent home at the end of round-robin play

The tournament’s playoff bracket is now set

Learning garden sprouting back to life

Volunteers have big plans for land behind Grand Forks Aquatic Centre

GFI Day 4: Grounds crew shines in repair of rain-soaked field

A Cuban upset punctuated a five-game day of tournament baseball

Grand Forks flood-affected properties to be bought at ‘post-flood value’

The buyouts are part of the city’s plan to mitigate future flood impacts

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

Most Read