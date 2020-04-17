FortisBC crews need to work during COVID-19

FortisBC employees and contractors continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic despite social distancing measures, as it is a critical infrastructure service provider.

Residents have recently approached FortisBC crews to ask why they are not postponing the work.

Diana Sorace with FortisBC said crews must continue to provide energy to the province 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This means our crews are in the field responding to emergency calls and performing maintenance and system upgrades,” she explained. “If you see our crews working in your neighbourhood, they are there for a good reason – to ensure your home and community has the energy it needs. This includes essential service providers like hospitals, first responder agencies, care homes, pharmacies and grocery stores.”

FortisBC assures residents that they have taken the necessary steps to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of employees, customers and the public.

“Our crews will keep appropriate physical distancing measures with each other when possible and the public always,” said Sorace. If you see our crews working, feel free to wave or give a nod, but please keep your distance for your safety and theirs.”

