In 2011, former chief of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, Felix Arnouse, accepts an award for Community Owned Business of the Year on behalf of Quaaout Lodge & Talking Rock Golf Course from Mary Polak, then-minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation. (File photo)

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

A former Secwepemc First Nations chief is expected to return to court next month on a charge alleging he committed sexual assault earlier this year.

Felix Arnouse, formerly chief of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, is facing one count of sexual assault.

Related: New chief for Little Shuswap

The name of the complainant is bound by a court-ordered ban on publication, but court documents allege the incident took place on Aug. 26 in Chase.

Arnouse, 72, was chief for more than 25 years ending in 2014.

He is expected to return to court on Nov. 1. He is not in custody.

