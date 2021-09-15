Former Grand Forks fire chief resolves lawsuit against city

The lawsuit was scheduled to go before the Supreme Court of BC this fall

Former Grand Forks fire chief Dale Heriot, shown here when he was given the job in 2012, is the last co-defendant named in ex-firefighter William Cleverly’s lawsuit to file a response to the Supreme Court of B.C. File photo

Former fire Chief Dale Heriot’s wrongful dismissal suit against the city has been settled out of court, averting the civil trial scheduled to be heard next month in Vancouver.

A BC Supreme Court filing shows the lawsuit was dismissed with both parties’ consent on Wednesday, Sept. 8. No damages were awarded to either side.

READ MORE: Heriot officially Grand Forks fire chief

READ MORE: Grand Forks fire chief won’t be returning to work

Speaking to The Gazette on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn said the suit had been “resolved” some time before the court filing. Redfearn declined to say if that resolution came at the expense of a financial settlement with Heriot, saying that he was bound to strict confidentiality in all personnel matters.

Heriot on Wednesday said he settled with the city in May, and that he was satisfied with the resolution.

“I would’ve much rather served out my time with the city,” he told The Gazette, explaining he acted on the advice of his lawyer.

Heriot filed suit against the city in January 2020, roughly six months after the city fired him without cause, according to both sides’ legal filings with the Supreme Court of BC. The specific details of Heriot’s firing haven’t been made public, but court filings show a complaint by a volunteer firefighter triggered a workplace investigation into Heriot’s leadership of the department in March 2019.

While the investigation’s findings haven’t been made public either, the city alleged in its response to Heriot’s civil claim that the investigation highlighted “serious flaws with the Plaintiff’s leadership of the Fire Department.”

READ MORE: Former Grand Forks fire chief suing city for wrongful dismissal

Heriot, who was awarded the Fire Chiefs’ Association of BC’s top achievement award last fall, alleged that the city never told him his leadership had been under investigation and that he wasn’t given fair notice before he was terminated.

The city denied Heriot’s claims, responding that he’d been fired after he refused to consider proposed changes to his role as fire chief, changes the city said would have seen him focus more on administrative duties, with no change to his job title.

Now retired from active fire service, Heriot, 60, said his experience was traumatic, especially as his termination was reported in the media.

“I wish, truly, that I could say my whole story,” he said. “And I never got a chance to thank the community.”

Heriot moved away from Grand Forks to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He meanwhile faces a lawsuit brought by former GF/FR member Lesley Cleverly who, among other allegations, claims Heriot and other department members sought to “destroy” his reputation and cause his local business to suffer.

There have been no developments in that lawsuit since March, according to online court filings.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallfirefightersGrand Forkslawsuitmunicipal politics