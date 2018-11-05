Karin Adams and her daughter, Catherine, were sentenced for animal cruelty charges relating to animals seized by the BC SPCA from a property near Houston on Aug. 28, 2014. (Contributed photo)

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

A former B.C. woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after she was convicted of animal cruelty charges.

Catherine Adams was handed the sentence in a provincial courtroom at Drumheller, Alta., on Friday.

Adams and her mother, Karin, were charged after police found 11 horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds in distress at their home near the village of Hanna, northeast of Calgary, in 2015.

The pair have a long history of animal abuse in B.C.

BC SPCA officials seized 16 dogs from their care at a home in Quesnel last July.

Karin was found weeks later with eight dogs in terrible condition in a hotel room in Innisfail, Alta., and subsequently charged with impersonating a peace officer and mischief relating to interfering with property.

Both women are under a 20-year ban on owning animals following the seizure of several dogs and horses from a property in Houston, B.C, in 2014. Emaciation, parasite infestation, lack of food, water and medical treatment were among the conditions the animals.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Just Posted

New Kootenay-focused investment fund seeks members

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities

Industry Training Authority connects apprentices, employers

The Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair will be in Cranbrook on Nov. 15

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

October weather summary a yawner

No records broken, weather fairly typical for the time of year

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Most Read