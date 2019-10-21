Forest stewards to meet in Nelson this weekend

The Forest Summit is meant offer a platform for advocacy groups to share resources and information

Forest stewardship advocates are gathering in Nelson this weekend for the first annual Forest Summit & Convergence, where they hope to establish a baseline for their advocacy efforts to protect and sustainably maintain forests across B.C.

Grand Forks resident Jennifer Houghton, one of the organizers of the event, said that more than 50 people have registered for the two-day event, including advocates from communities like Glade, Ymir and Peachland.

“They have all been trying to get the government to reduce the logging activity in their watersheds because the logging activity is negatively affecting their water,” Houghton said. “I’ve discovered over the past year and a half that there are many communities across B.C. that have serious concerns about the [impacts] of forestry legislation and forestry activity in our province.”

In June, for example, the District of Peachland wrote a letter to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations that said that residents were “concerned that the cumulative effects of harvesting, droughts, fires, and climate change are having negative effects on our water quality and quantity of flow in our watersheds.”

In a September report regarding a complaint from 2017, the Forests Practices Board did not conclude that forestry practices were directly to blame for some issues in the watershed.

Rather, the report determined that “[The Board] found that these watersheds are actively used for many different activities and by different industries, which creates the potential for unmanaged or undetected cumulative effects,” adding that “the absence of watershed-specific monitoring data makes it difficult to determine if cumulative effects are happening, given the inherent natural variability in the watersheds.”

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance responded by noting that some of the local practices may be legal, but they leave much to be desired in terms of stewardship.

Nevertheless, the Forest Summit in Nelson will offer a platform for groups to share resources and information.

“There’s a lot of small community groups and individual scientists and environmentalists around the province who’ve been fighting the battles on their own,” Houghton said. “This forest summit is aimed at bringing together our voices voices, unifying our message and building a movement that will allow people to take unified action […].”

More information is available at boundaryforest.org.

Previous story
Grand Forks council recognizes shared responsibility to support establishing winter shelter
Next story
Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

Just Posted

Grand Forks council recognizes shared responsibility to support establishing winter shelter

CAO: ‘I think, one way or another, you’re in this and you have been in this situation […]’

Richard Cannings re-elected in South Okanagan-West Kootenay

It was a close race with Conservative challenger Helena Konanz

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

ELECTION 2019: Here are the results from our 12 B.C. races to watch

Incumbents mostly won our 12 key races, but there were a few upsets too

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates talk climate change and environment at recent forum

Forum on Tuesday grilled candidates about plan to bring about low carbon emission economy

Video: Meet your South Okanagan–West Kootenay candidates

Candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Teck announces roll out of electric buses for Elk Valley operations

Hon. Michelle Mungall says it’s great to see Teck taking action on climate change

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Alleged RCMP secret leaker must stay with B.C. parents while on bail

Cameron Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act

Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Pipeline projects proceed under minority Trudeau government

Remains found under Kamloops street belong to woman who lived five centuries ago

Woman was between ages of 50 and 59, gave birth at least once, was right-handed

Most Read