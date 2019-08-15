Forest fires spotted near Greenwood and Christina Lake

Aircraft and ground crews attacked both fires on Thursday

Two more forest fires were spotted burning in the Boundary Thursday.

One spot fire is burning at the northeast edge of Gilpin Grasslands Provincial Park, approximately 4.5 kilometres west of Christina Lake; the other measures an estimated 0.6 hectares and is burning approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Greenwood, just off Phoenix Road.

Greenwood residents were alerted to a fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, when they saw water bomber planes fly over the city. By 4 p.m., the two air tankers and two helicopters that were dispatched to fight small fire had “completed their objective,” and an initial attack crew of 3 firefighters was on-scene, with more crews headed to the site. The Greenwood Fire Department is also assisting the suppression effort.

Meanwhile, the Steward Creek fire near Christina Lake had been cooled off by a helicopter dumping buckets of water on it by mid-afternoon Thursday and a team of four firefighters had begun to attack it from the ground. The fire was spotted during an airplane patrol of the region earlier Thursday after lightning had moved through the area.

A spokesperson for the Southeast Fire Centre told this newspaper that lightning is the suspected cause for both fires.

Previous story
‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island
Next story
What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Just Posted

Residents petition for pre-flood value buyout, say Grand Forks case could set B.C. precedent

A petition will be presented to the B.C. Minister of Public Safety next week

Sisters trot across Canada for guide dogs

The Keca sisters passed through the Boundary earlier this week

Cannabis category added to Grand Forks Fall Fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Need for women’s services persists, says veteran Boundary social worker

Diana Carr has been working with women fleeing violence or abuse in the Boundary for 30 years

CannaFest easy on Grand Forks RCMP, sergeant says

One arrest for public drunkenness, two unrelated break-and-enters elsewhere in city

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Anglican churches in Nelson, Balfour, Kaslo to marry same-gender couples

Rev. Jeff Donnelly says he’d love to host LGBTQ weddings

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Most Read