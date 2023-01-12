A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flurry of weather warnings for B.C. south coast, with up to 120 mm of rain forecast

Downpour expected to continue until easing up late Friday

Environment Canada has issued a series of rainfall warnings for British Columbia’s south coast, with soggy conditions expected to persist until the end of the week.

The warnings span Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky corridor, along with parts of Vancouver Island.

The weather office says downpours will start Wednesday night with total rainfall of 60 to 120 millimetres expected before conditions are forecast to ease late Friday.

It says the highest amounts of rain are expected near Metro Vancouver’s North Shore mountains along with Howe Sound and western Vancouver Island.

A separate wind warning covers the Victoria area, where gusts reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour were expected to last until Thursday morning.

Winds nearing the same speed are also expected across the northern tip of Vancouver Island through the morning.

Severe weather

