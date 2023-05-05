The Village of Midway has declared a state of local emergency as 47 properties have been put on evacuation alert due to rising floodwaters from the Kettle River. Photo courtesy RDKB.

FLOOD WATCH: Midway declares state of local emergency, 47 properties on evac alert

Higher river flows have touched off evacuation orders and alerts in rural Grand Forks

The Village of Midway has declared a State of Local Emergency, while 47 properties are on evacuation alert as Kettle River waters continue to threaten homes and properties in the Kootenay-Boundary region.

The local emergency was declared Friday (May 5).

READ: Evacuation alerts issued for 591 properties in the Boundary region

Rural Grand Forks is also under a local emergency, declared by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Thursday, as evacuation orders have been issued in areas that include the Manly Meadows, South Johnson Flats and Grand Forks South of 68th Avenue, Beatrice St. and Division St.

Evacuation alerts remain in place for 34 properties along 12th Street in Johnson Flats.

READ: 10 rural properties evacuated as Grand Forks flooding imminent

Evacuation alerts have also been issued to 591 properties across the Kootenay-Boundary region, specifically those located near the Granby River, Kettle River and Christina Lake areas.

Rivers across the region are rising due to rapid snowmelt in response to high temperatures earlier this week. Much of the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch and while rainfall is expected this weekend, those forecasted precipitation amounts may vary.

