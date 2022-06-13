Flood watch issued in West Boundary, High streamflow advisory issued in Boundary

The Kettle and Granby river levels are expected to increase after rainfall on Monday and Tuesday

The River Forecast Centre has issued a Flood Watch for the West Kootenay and High Streamflow Advisory for the Boundary, including the West Kettle River, Kettle River, and Granby River.

Up to 50 mm of rainfall is forecasted though Tuesday June 14.

“One of the risks from this latest incoming weather is from overland flooding caused by debris clogging of storm drains and the accumulation of water on roads – if the rain flows faster than it can be absorbed,” said RDKB’s emergency manager and EOC Director Mark Stephens in a press release.

River levels are expected to rise over Monday and Tuesday in the Boundary region.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) advises people to be prepared and avoid the rivers during the high-streamflow period.

Residents should have plans for moving valuable items and monitor freshet conditions.

Regularly monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website as well as the @RDKB_Emergency twitter feed for the latest emergency news, weather forecasts and alerts. Use it to find out the ways you can protect your home, how to make an emergency plan and build your grab & go bags so that you can leave at short notice if you have to.

If you have not already registered, sign up for emergency notifications at https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration

