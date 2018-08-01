1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

UPDATE: One person is dead and another is missing after a float plane crashed into the waters of a lake north of Pemberton Wednesday.

A third person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP spokesperson Annie Linteau said in a statement.

The plane crashed at about 1:15 p.m. into Tyaughton Lake, 100 kilometres west of Lillooet. The plane remains partially submerged.

A helicopter and a plane have been sent to help with the rescue mission and local emergency responders are on scene. Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have also been deployed.

Linteau said police received several 911 calls following the crash. Nearby boaters actived quickly to attempt to rescue those inside the plane.

RCMP are currently advising the families of those involved.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, police said, and the Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

