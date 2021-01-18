Flag vandalized at Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion

Someone cut down the Royal Canadian Legion’s flag at Grand Forks’ Branch 059 early Sunday, Jan. 17.
Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said there were no witnesses and that police have not definitively identified a suspect.
Legion President Chantel Evers said a member spotted the flag lying on the ground below the branch’s flagpole early Sunday morning, Jan. 17. It had been deliberately cut down, she told The Gazette.
“It makes me furious,” she said Monday, Jan. 18. “How they can destroy something on a property that belongs to veterans and is run by volunteers is beyond my comprehension.”
The membership at Branch 059 was “shocked” and deeply disappointed at the news, she added.
Evers said the Legion will re-hoist the flag using a sturdier cable sometime this week, possibly with help from Grand Forks/Fire Rescue.
