Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Five Langley school students were taken to hospital after playing with a discarded vaping device. Wikimedia Commons image

Five Langley elementary school students were taken to hospital Friday after playing with a discarded vaping device, the school district said.

In a written statement released late Saturday, the district said there was an “incident” at R.C. Garnett school which required medical attention for five students.

“During recess, a staff member noticed a small group of students handling a vape device found on the school field. “

It appeared the students were playing with the device and had contact with the liquid contents.

Staff called B.C. Poison Control, which advised the school to call BC Ambulance Service.

Parents of the students involved were called.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the five students were brought to hospital to be monitored and were released,” the statement said.

It added that the district “wants to assure families that student and staff safety and well-being is a top priority. The school conducts daily sweeps of school property for any trash, glass, and drug paraphernalia.”

R.C. Garnett school sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident.

School staff will be discussing the dangers of picking up unknown objects with students.

“The District is also encouraging families to continue these conversations at home,” the district release said.

