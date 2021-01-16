Five COVID-19 cases reported in Grand Forks area

The BC Centre for Disease Control announced the cases in a weekly update Friday, Jan. 15

A map released by the BCCDC Friday, Jan. 15 shows five diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks health area. Photo: Maps: COVID-19 cases in BC, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control website

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks’ health area as of Friday afternoon, Jan. 15, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

READ MORE: Interior Health starts roll out of Moderna vaccine across West Boundary

The BCCDC updates the number of laboratory-diagnosed infections within local health areas across the province every Friday, showing case data reported by provincial health authorities. The data is not exhaustive and there may be undetected cases in any given community in BC, according to the BCCDC’s website.

A map of cumulative cases shows that there were three reported infections of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks area in 2020.

A map released by the BCCDC Wednesday, Jan. 6 shows that there were three cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks health area in 2020. Photo: Maps: COVID-19 cases in BC, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control website

The recent cases are not considered an outbreak, which the BCCDC describes as “when a certain number of people who share a common space are diagnosed with COVID-19 within a 14-day period,” or when individual cases are diagnosed in places where people are likely to get very sick, very fast, such as in seniors’ homes.

Outbreaks are usually declared by Medical Health Officers, the BCCDC’s website explains.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGrand ForksHealth