First responders attend Highway 3 crash in Grand Forks

Three people were apparently unhurt after a two-vehicle collision which stopped Highway 3 traffic in both directions near city limits Friday, April 9.
A silver Hyundai SUV came into collision with a black Jeep at around 12:45 p.m., where the highway intersects with Spraggett Road, according to Grand Forks RCMP. Highway traffic was blocked in both directions as of 1:15 p.m.
The Jeep’s occupants, a male driver and his wife, left the vehicle, apparently without injury. Smoke and powder released by the Jeep’s airbag led to false reports that the vehicle had caught fire, Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said.
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue members cleaned a small oil leak under the Jeep.
All three people involved in the crash were attended by a BC Ambulance crew at the scene.
Mounties are considering Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) charges as part of their on-going investigation, according to Grand Forks RCMP.
