First responders attend Highway 3 crash in Grand Forks

No one appears to be hurt in the two-vehicle crash which highway stopped traffic in both directions

Grand Forks Mounties look on as a tow truck prepares to haul an SUV involved in a Highway 3 crash near the intersection of Spraggett Road Friday, April 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Three people were apparently unhurt after a two-vehicle collision which stopped Highway 3 traffic in both directions near city limits Friday, April 9.

READ MORE: Castlegar man dies in January crash on Highway 3

READ MORE: Injured motorist airlifted to hospital after Highway 3 crash near Grand Forks

A silver Hyundai SUV came into collision with a black Jeep at around 12:45 p.m., where the highway intersects with Spraggett Road, according to Grand Forks RCMP. Highway traffic was blocked in both directions as of 1:15 p.m.

The Jeep’s occupants, a male driver and his wife, left the vehicle, apparently without injury. Smoke and powder released by the Jeep’s airbag led to false reports that the vehicle had caught fire, Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue members cleaned a small oil leak under the Jeep.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue members clean up an oil spill under a Jeep which came into collision with another car on Highway 3, near Spraggett Road on Friday, April 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

All three people involved in the crash were attended by a BC Ambulance crew at the scene.

Mounties are considering Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) charges as part of their on-going investigation, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forksmotor vehicle crashRCMP