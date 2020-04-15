Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

The first COVID-19 death in the Interior Health region was announced by health officials today (April 15).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported the man who died was in his 60s. Henry said the man had been recovering mostly at home but he went to hospital with an “acute condition” shortly before his death.

The province was notified of the man’s death yesterday but Henry did not confirm the date of death.

Another three cases of the virus were also confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries. The only other potential outbreak in the region is at Okanagan Correctional Centre, which remains at just one case.

“We are in this together, we are still in the midst of it,” Henry said.

“We are not at the point yet where we can let up.”

A total of 146 cases have been confirmed in the region, an increase of five since yesterday.

Provincially, three more deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll 75, with 1,561 total test positive cases. Of those, 955 have recovered; a 61 per cent recovery rate for known cases.

READ MORE: B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

READ MORE: ‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Coronavirus

