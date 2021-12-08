Firefighters handle small fire in rural Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue put out a flaming tractor on the city’s rural outskirts Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Dep. Chief Rich Piché said the fire started on a hillside property on the 8800-block of North Fork Road at around 1 p.m. A homeowner had tried to start a small tractor using starter-fluid, which likely ignited in the carburetor. The homeowner then tried to knock out the fire by shovelling snow onto the tractor, but to no avail.
Flames had gathered over the front half of the machine when Piché arrived at the scene. Volunteer firefighters quickly poured water onto the blaze, leaving the hulking tractor steaming against a snowy backdrop.
The fire melted an overheard powerline, which was promptly shut off by FortisBC.
No structures caught fire and no one was hurt, Piché said.
