Firefighters discover man using a portable stove to keep warm inside South Ruckle cabin

Mayor Taylor said he was “ashamed” the city didn’t prepared an emergency shelter before Friday’s snow

An man experiencing homelessness is lucky to be alive after using a barbecue to stay warm inside an abandoned South Ruckle cabin Thursday night, Oct. 22. A neighbour phoned 911 after noticing smoke coming out an upstairs window.

Deputy Fire Chief Rich Piché said the man could have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning after sleeping in a cramped loft next to a portable stove he’d used to burn paper. The man had covered the flames using an upturned metal bowl.

Fallen ash had settled atop a piece of folded cardboard used to prop up the stove, which Piché said was “absolutely” a fire risk. Burning fuel in a confined space can easily generate lethal amounts of carbon monoxide, he warned.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue were called out to a South Ruckle cabine where a homeless man had been using a portable stove to keep warm. Photo courtesy of Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché

Mayor Brian Taylor and Capital Program Manager Justine Dinsdale confirmed that city hall bought the cabin under the auspices of the Disaster Mitigation & Adaptation Fund (DMAF) last Spring.

Dinsdale said South Ruckle homes owned by the city had been broken-in to recently but said he wasn’t aware that people had been living in vacant homes before Friday, Oct. 23.

This is the third year in-a-row that Grand Forks has not set up an emergency homeless shelter before freezing temperatures hit city streets, Taylor told The Gazette.

“It makes me ashamed to be mayor of a community that can’t take care of its most vulnerable citizens,” he said.

BC Housing has asked city council for a permit that would allow the agency to fund an extreme winter shelter out of the old Hardy View Lodge near Boundary Hospital. Council will decide whether or not to grant the permit at a special meeting at city hall Wednesday, Nov. 3.

