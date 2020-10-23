Firefighters discover man using a portable stove to keep warm inside South Ruckle cabin

Mayor Taylor said he was “ashamed” the city didn’t prepared an emergency shelter before Friday’s snow

An man experiencing homelessness is lucky to be alive after using a barbecue to stay warm inside an abandoned South Ruckle cabin Thursday night, Oct. 22. A neighbour phoned 911 after noticing smoke coming out an upstairs window.

Deputy Fire Chief Rich Piché said the man could have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning after sleeping in a cramped loft next to a portable stove he’d used to burn paper. The man had covered the flames using an upturned metal bowl.

Fallen ash had settled atop a piece of folded cardboard used to prop up the stove, which Piché said was “absolutely” a fire risk. Burning fuel in a confined space can easily generate lethal amounts of carbon monoxide, he warned.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue were called out to a South Ruckle cabine where a homeless man had been using a portable stove to keep warm. Photo courtesy of Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue were called out to a South Ruckle cabine where a homeless man had been using a portable stove to keep warm. Photo courtesy of Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché

READ MORE: BC Housing asking Grand Forks for homeless shelter permit at Old Hardy View Lodge

Mayor Brian Taylor and Capital Program Manager Justine Dinsdale confirmed that city hall bought the cabin under the auspices of the Disaster Mitigation & Adaptation Fund (DMAF) last Spring.

Dinsdale said South Ruckle homes owned by the city had been broken-in to recently but said he wasn’t aware that people had been living in vacant homes before Friday, Oct. 23.

This is the third year in-a-row that Grand Forks has not set up an emergency homeless shelter before freezing temperatures hit city streets, Taylor told The Gazette.

“It makes me ashamed to be mayor of a community that can’t take care of its most vulnerable citizens,” he said.

BC Housing has asked city council for a permit that would allow the agency to fund an extreme winter shelter out of the old Hardy View Lodge near Boundary Hospital. Council will decide whether or not to grant the permit at a special meeting at city hall Wednesday, Nov. 3.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carbon monoxidefireGrand ForksHomeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact
Next story
No-confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

Just Posted

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue were called out to a South Ruckle cabine where a homeless man had been using a portable stove to keep warm. Photo courtesy of Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché
Firefighters discover man using a portable stove to keep warm inside South Ruckle cabin

Mayor Taylor said he was “ashamed” the city didn’t prepared an emergency shelter before Friday’s snow

Grand Forks’ Electric’s Sam Raybould eyes the powerline next to the Gazette’s office on 2nd St. Friday morning, Oct. 23. Crews were able to restore power by around noon. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Fallen branch knocks out power across much of Grand Forks

Power was knocked out by a fallen tree limb near City Park, said city official

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 18 COVID-19 cases, highest daily count since July

The total of COVID-19 cases in the region is now at 662

The riding of Boundary-Similkameen has been held by the B.C. Liberals since 2009. (File image)
Past elections showed Liberal support in Boundary-Similkameen

Since 2009, riding has been represented by Liberal MLAs

Grand Forks RCMP are warning drivers to use extra caution as snow blankets Highway 3 Friday morning, Oct. 23. File photo
BREAKING: 2 roadside accidents on Highway 3, east of Christina Lake

No injuries reported, according to Grand Forks RCMP

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

Most Read