Grand Forks’ Laurie Parsons said Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers managed to salvage pictures of her son and departed father. Parsons lost everything else in the fire, she said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ Laurie Parsons said Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers managed to salvage pictures of her son and departed father. Parsons lost everything else in the fire, she said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Fire leaves Grand Forks cancer patient homeless, destroys mechanic shop

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is investigating the fire.

A Grand Forks woman battling cancer is homeless after a fire destroyed her house and a power outage across much of the city.

The Monday (March 29) night blaze is now being investigated by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

Volunteer firefighters were called to the fire at 2240 B Almond Gardens Road East at around 10 p.m., following several 911 reports of explosions coming from a nearby shed, According to Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne. Crews arrived on scene to find the home and mechanic shop ablaze.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Grand Forks home left vacant after 2018 freshet

READ MORE: Meet Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s newest deputy chief

A bread box and some dishes are all that remains of Laurie Parsons burnt out kitchen at 2240 B Almond Gardens Rd. East. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A bread box and some dishes are all that remains of Laurie Parsons burnt out kitchen at 2240 B Almond Gardens Rd. East. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The fire destroyed Laurie Parson’s rental home and a mechanic shop on the property. Parsons is being put up at a city motel by the Canadian Red Cross but said she is still looking for her cat, Little Bear, last seen running from the scene at around 5 a.m, Tuesday.

Laurie Parsons is looking for her three-year old shorthaired cat, “Little Bear” — one of her few companions while she has been undergoing cancer treatment. Photo courtesy of Laurie Parsons

Laurie Parsons is looking for her three-year old shorthaired cat, “Little Bear” — one of her few companions while she has been undergoing cancer treatment. Photo courtesy of Laurie Parsons

“He keeps me going,” Parsons said, explaining that she is being treated for cancer. Parsons thanked the fire department, whose members managed to save framed pictures of her son, Todd and her departed father, Lawrence.

“Bear” Brandow, who ran the burnt-out mechanic shop, said he lost upwards of $250,000 worth of tools and hunting equipment stored in around the shop. His truck was also destroyed in the fire.

Fire chief Dionne said he hadn’t determined the cause of the blaze as of Tuesday morning. The reported explosions came from welding torches at the shed near the scene, he said.

Electric power was cut to much of Grand Forks for around an hour after a power line caught fire above Parson’s home.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Little Bear is asked to phone The Gazette at 250-442-7086, or Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society at (250) 801-0519.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience
Next story
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Just Posted

Grand Forks’ Laurie Parsons said Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers managed to salvage pictures of her son and departed father. Parsons lost everything else in the fire, she said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Fire leaves Grand Forks cancer patient homeless, destroys mechanic shop

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is investigating the fire.

The West Kootenay Regional Airport is one of many airports to receive provincial funding boost. Photo: Betsy Kline
West Kootenay Regional Airport gets $720,000 in provincial funding

Castlegar’s airport has seen drastic revenue losses since the beginning of the pandemic

Fruitvale native Arie Postmus played for the Selkirk Saints. Photo: Jennifer Small
Selkirk College discontinues men’s hockey

Selkirk Saints hockey team permanently dismantled

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dione surveys the damage at 7542 6th St. after winds blew over a tree on Monday afternoon, March 29. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
No one hurt after tree strikes Grand Forks home

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said the tree damaged the home’s roof

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

B.C. employers can apply for a tax credit for hiring, rehiring laid-off employees or increasing hours. (Vernon Morning Star)
B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 hiring, rehiring tax credit

Credit can be applied to outstanding employer health tax

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Most Read