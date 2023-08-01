Fire guts 11th Street home in Grand Forks

Fire and rescue crews from Grand Forks and Greenwood battled A fire that ripped through the roof of an 11th Street home on Saturday night. There were no serious injuries reported and the family living in it escaped unscathed. Photo courtesy of Jim Runciman

A house fire in Grand Forks on Saturday night has left a family without a home.

Grand Forks Fire Rescue received a call at approx. 8:53 p.m. for a structure fire at 7164 11th Street with flames showing through the roof, stated Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Chief Jim Runciman in a news release.

The incident commander was on scene at 8:55 p.m. and noted visible flames and smoke coming from the roof.

The first engine was on scene at 9:04 p.m., with water flowing on the fire at 9:06 p.m.

The family living in the home were all out of the house at the time firefighters arrived.

A three-man crew entered the home to attack the fire that was burning in the roof.

In all, two incident commanders, one ladder, three engines, and two rescues were on the scene, with crews coming from Greenwood Fire Department, as well as a crew from B.C. Ambulance to look after the firefighters working in high heat conditions.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury pulling a muscle.

A crew from Christina Lake Fire Rescue was called in to cover Grand Forks during the fire and ended up responding to a smoke alarm call around 11:16 p.m.

The fire was out at approx. 1:38 a.m.

Crews from Grand Forks and Greenwood remained on scene for mop up and at the hall getting trucks back into service until 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Abby Mcmillan to help the family pay for repairs.

