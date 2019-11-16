Fire destroys house in Greenwood on Saturday

Neighbours say the fire started around 11:30 a.m.

A fire that began around 11:30 a.m. ripped through a house in Greenwood on Saturday, leaving the Wellington Street structure charred and collapsed by 3:30 in the afternoon.

The Greenwood fire department attacked the fire just west of the Greenwood Car Wash throughout the afternoon. An employee at a nearby business to the Boundary Creek Times that occupants of the building were safely evacuated.

This newspaper has not yet confirmed any more details from first responders who attended the scene.

more to come.

 

A house on Wellington Street in Greenwood caught fire on Saturday. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Snowfall warning for Kootenay and Paulson passes

