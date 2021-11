Grand Forks Fire Rescue arrived to find the home fully involved in flames

A house fire engulfed at property on Riverside Drive Thursday (Nov. 18).

Grand Forks Fire Rescue arrived on scene around 3 p.m. to find the south side of the home was fully involved in flames.

Damage to the home was extensive and most of the exterior walls have collapsed.

No other properties were damaged and nobody was injured in the incident.