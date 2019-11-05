Fire department recommends measures to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

The first week of November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

The Grand Forks fire department is warning residents to check their alarms and know the signs of an odourless gas threat after it received two residential calls last month related to carbon monoxide.

Deputy chief Rich Piché said that both calls were due to to gas heating appliances that were in need of repair.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless and colourless gas created when combustible fuels like natural gas, propane, coal and wood burn incompletely, which can happen when available oxygen levels are poor.

Headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness and unconsciousness are all symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Residents can take steps to prevent and detect the gas by ensuring that fuel-burning appliances such as gas stoves, furnaces and fireplaces are serviced annually by professions and that carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working in buildings.

More information can be found at COSafety.tips.