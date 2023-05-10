Fire danger continues to be ‘extreme’ in most parts of province: Alberta government

Hot and windy conditions expected to return after a brief reprieve

Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. An out-of-control wildfire has caused thousands of people to flee their homes in Drayton Valley, Alta., and the surrounding rural area. (Photo by Alberta Wildfire /The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.

Some areas have experienced cooler temperatures and some rain, but the government says a return to hot and windy conditions is expected in the coming days.

Indigenous Services Canada said Tuesday that nine First Nations were under threat by active wildfires.

One of them was Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, where 1,600 people were forced to leave after fire destroyed 45 structures and power infrastructure.

As of early Wednesday morning, Alberta’s wildfire status dashboard was reporting 81 active wildfires in the province, including 27 listed as out of control.

Firefighters from Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have arrived in Alberta to help, and the government said late Tuesday that crews were also expected from New Brunswick, Oregon and Alaska.

Officials say they are preparing for hotter weather this coming weekend in central Alberta, posing a risk for more active wildfires after a brief reprieve.

“The fire danger remains high in many northern areas of the province, which means that we can still see active wildfire behaviour there,” Christie Tucker, with Alberta Wildfire, told reporters Tuesday.

“But in much of the southern and central parts of the province, firefighters have been helped by cooler temperatures and humidity.”

Tucker said the mild conditions make it easier for crews to access fires and bring in heavy equipment to help create fire breaks around communities.

READ MORE: Alberta officials say cooler weather and showers help in battle against wildfires

READ MORE: Province prepared as temperatures poised to surge in B.C., says emergency minister

AlbertaWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Don’t break a window: BC SPCA outlines how best to handle a dog left in a hot car
Next story
Women inappropriately touched in 2 groping incidents: RCMP

Just Posted

Rachel Neumann, left, and Sarah Hiebert, pharmacist practicum student, man the information table at the first public education session on the opioid crisis and toxic drug poisoning awareness on May 9. The sessions were geared towards breaking down stigma around substance use. Photo: Karen McKinley
Education session brings toxic drug supply talk to Grand Forks

The Kettle River rages under the Black Train Bridge on Kettle River Drive in Grand Forks last Friday evening. photo Chris Hammett
Grand Forks flooding recedes, another crest expected by end of week

Retallack native and Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset won the WKL World Muay Thai title and the IKKC World championship belt at the Mega Show Muay Thai Event in Los Angeles April 22. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay Muay Thai fighter wins by KO at Mega Show in L.A.

The new Kootenay Lake ferry is under construction at a temporary dry dock in Nelson. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Highways
Kootenay Lake ferry completion pushed back to late 2024, service begins 2025

Pop-up banner image