Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)

Fire crews making progress on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has been burning since Friday, July 21

Fire crews are making process on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops as it continues to burn, but they could experience increase fire activity with warmer temperatures in the forecast.

Temperatures in the area are expected to reach 39 degrees on Tuesday, but it will feel like 42 C, according to Environment Canada. The area has a heat warning in effect but there is no air quality warning. Winds are also expected to continue.

On Monday, BC Wildfire Services had a planned ignition but only completed 40 per cent before unfavourable winds and poor visibility made the task difficult for air operations. The rest of the planned ignition is to be completed on Tuesday, if conditions allow fire crews to do so.

Wildfire Services states in their Tuesday morning update that the majority of the fire perimeter is in the mop-up, patrol and extinguish phases. On Tuesday, fire crews are using direct attack methods to completely extinguish the blaze in the northeast flank along the pipeline as well as mopping up spots in the northwest. Additional crews are continuing hand ignitions and mop-up duty in the southeast corner while the area 2 planned ignition finished in the southwest corner.

Structure protection crews are also along Long Lake Road, Edith Lake Road and Goose Lake Road and help with a water delivery to Lac Le Jeune.

The evacuation orders from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) from Sunday, Aug. 13 remains in place. Two addresses are under the order, meaning the residents have to leave the area – 5140 and 5240 Lac Le Jeune Road.

The wildfire is still within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune but there is no threat to the provincial park. Smoke is still visible from the City of Kamloops, Highway 5 and Highway 5A.

It’s been 25 days since the Ross Moore Lake wildfire ignited because of lightning. BC Wildfire Services latest mapping from Aug. 9 states the blaze is 7,249.1 hectares in size. It remains out of control and one of 11 wildfires of note in the province.

There are currently 375 active wildfires in B.C.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked outside Merritt under control

READ MORE: Kelowna man who killed family eligible for parole 10 years sooner

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKamloopsOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human remains found near Trail
Next story
Homeless, impoverished at risk during B.C. heat wave, advocates warn

Just Posted

A wildfire is burning near Goose Creek north of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Wildfire burning north of Pass Creek

Rossland’s Bodhi Kuhn celebrates a silver medal after podium finish in the down hill event at 2023 UCI World Cycling championship. Photo: Instagram
Rossland mountain biker captures silver at UCI World Cycling championship

Nelson’s Alex Avelino works on a sand sculpture in season three of CBC’s Race Against The Tide. Photo: Riley Smith
Nelson sculptor returns to CBC show Race Against The Tide

Trail RCMP
Human remains found near Trail