A screenshot of a video filmed by a neighbour shows the North Fork home on fire on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo submitted)

Fire crews attack North Fork house fire

The house fire is burning approximately 21 kilometres north of Grand Forks

Grand Forks fire crews are attacking a house fire that sprung up in the early afternoon on Wednesday. The blaze, off Brown Creek Road approximately 21 kilometres north of Grand Forks, has reportedly consumed one house and is burning close to standing timber.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a neighbour said that fire crews had managed to significantly knock down the flames.

A paramedic team was also called to the scene at 1:49 p.m., but a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said that there were no patients to tend to.

“It’s not uncommon to have paramedics standby for major structure fires for potential care of fire first responders,” they explained.

B.C. Wildfire Service confirmed with the Gazette that an initial attack crew was also dispatched to the fire, but because wildfire firefighters are not trained for structure blazes the crew is mainly attending to support with equipment and ensure that the flames do not spread to the surrounding area.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue could not be reached for comment yet, though B.C. Wildfire Service said that the fire is within the local department’s jurisdiction and they have a water tanker truck on site.

More to come.

