Fire closes BC Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston

A wildfire burning near Highway 3 about 26 km northwest of Creston, BC has shut down the main southern route to Alberta.

The Blazed Creek Fire has been highly visible from the highway for several days, but the fire situation changed Saturday afternoon prompting the road closure.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered Tuesday, August 7.

In the last 24 hours it has grown from an estimated 60 hectares to 500 hectares due to weather conditions including strong winds.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Ashley Davidoff says the fire is exhibiting extreme fire behaviour.

“BC Wildfire Service recommended the closure of Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston as power lines and a transportation corridor are in the area,” explained Davidoff.

Ground crews, heavy equipment and helicopters were on scene earlier in the day, but had to be removed due to safety concerns.

“The fire behaviour is too extreme,” said Davidoff. “Once the conditions become suitable again, these crews will again provide response.”

The road is closed from the junction with Hwy 6 to the junction with Hwy 21. Drive BC is reporting an assessment is underway and advising motorists to detour via Hwy 6 to Nelson, and Hwy 3A to the Kootenay Lake Ferry.

That stretch of highway is already congested however due to the Shambala Music Festival taking place near Salmo.

The Blazed Creek fire was discovered Tuesday, August 7 two kilometers north of Highway 3 and about 26 km northeast of Creston.

