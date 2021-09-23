Fire burns family home in rural Grand Forks

No one hurt in Thursday morning’s blaze, says Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

A functioning smoke alarm might have saved a rural Grand Forks home from being lost to a fire Thursday, Sept. 23, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

A 911 caller reported smoke coming from inside the home, built atop a steep hill roughly 15 kilometres up Granby Road, at around 8:30 a.m. A young person and the family dog escaped the blaze without serious injury, Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said.

Piché said the fire started on the second floor, where he said a candle had been left burning in a room without a working smoke alarm. It is not clear if smoke alarms were working elsewhere in the home when the fire started, he added.

The fire then spread to the ground floor, with flames soon reaching the basement. Volunteer firefighters had the fire under control roughly by around 9:00 a.m., having knocked down a grass fire on three sides of the home, Piché said.

On-scene paramedics assessed the young person for smoke-inhalation, and later tended to volunteer firefighters, none of whom were hurt, according to Piché and Paramedic Station Chief Jamie Grant.

Standing at the bottom of the home’s driveway, soot covering his face, Piché implored residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms installed in basements, bedrooms and anywhere they might operate tools or store fuel, including work-sheds and garages.

The exact cause of Thursday’s fire remains under investigation, Piché said.

