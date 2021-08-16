Interface fire burning on outskirts of Trail

David Dudeck shares photos of the wildfire that was detected near Bear Creek on Sunday afternoon. David Dudeck photo

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued an evacuation alert for residents on Bear Creek Rd. on Sunday.

Wildfire N52624 broke out in the area behind Waneta Mall at around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, and at the recommendation of BC Wildfire Services (BCWS), the RDKB issued an evacuation alert for three properties in Area A near Bear Creek FSR. No City of Trail properties were affected.

About 20 firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Search and Rescue (KBRFR) joined BCWS firefighters to battle the blaze in addition to four air tankers and four bucket ships (helicopters), said KBRFR Deputy Fire Chief Glen Gallamore.

“A local resident spotted it at in the afternoon, one of the local property owners,” said Gallamore. “As of last night, they sent a large amount of resources to the fire.”

The wildfire is suspected to be lightning caused and is about four hectacres in size. A large helicopter and crews were on the fire early Monday morning, and they were hopeful to have it under control by midday.

“It’s actually in a good spot, on a northeastern facing slope with lots of green in there, birch trees and poplar trees so they are in a moisture area,” said Gallamore. “They are feeling very confident that by end of day today they are going to declassify it from out of control and they are going to relist it as being held.”

Water bomber near Trail, Sunday Aug. 15, 2021. Photo: David Dudeck

There is cooler weather in the forecast, but also with the potential of thunder storms that is cause for concern.

Firefighting resources are stretched to the limit, and KBRFR firefighters have been dispatched throughout the southern province to help with wildfires near Merritt, Spences Bridge and Kamloops, so KBRFR was impressed with the support from BCWFS.

“BC Wildfire, they hammered this one hard,” added Gallamore. “The did an outstanding job, I’ve never seen air support like that. It was impressive.”



