Fire crews from Grand Forks and Christina Lake knocked out a fire on April 9 that had spread over several vehicles on a property of Hardy Mountain Road. (Christina Lake Fire/Rescue/Facebook)

Fire bans meant to save emergency workers for critical calls

As of April 16, Cat. 2 and 3 fires will be banned province-wide

Grand Forks, Midway and Greenwood have all banned campfires and open burning. Across the province, more open burning restrictions kick into effect on April 16.

The provincial restrictions will apply to Category 2 and 3 open fires, as well as fireworks, sky lanterns and the use of burn barrels of any size.

The Category 2 and 3 prohibitions apply to all public and private land within British Columbia unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw).

“These open burning prohibitions will reduce demands on firefighting resources and help protect the health and safety of the public, as well as BC Wildfire Service staff,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

The early implementation of restrictions across B.C. are directly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Where the province cited breathing concerns for implementing some restrictions last month (the virus can heavily impact the lungs), this next round of rules come as experts predict a drier summer and are hoping to protect their human resources from unnecessary contact.

The prohibitions also support the BC Centre for Disease Control’s recommendation to help reduce excess air pollution.

A Category 2 open fire is an open fire, excluding a campfire, that burns piled material no larger than two metres high and three metres wide, or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares (2000 square metres) in size.

A Category 3 open fire is a fire that burns material in piles larger than two metres high and three metres wide, windrows, or grass larger than 0.2 hectares (2000 square metres) in size. Category 3 fires also require a burn registration number.

Protecting crews for freshet season

Grand Forks fire chief George Seigler said that social distancing is unfeasible when crews pile into trucks to attend calls.

At an April 6 council meeting, he said that he was concerned about the number of calls coming in to his department, “unnecessarily risking transmission at this time.”

His crew already had to respond to one critical call on April 9, when several vehicles appeared to catch fire at a property off of Hardy Mountain Road. Crews from Christina Lake also attended.

Seigler said that he was looking to freshet season in the Boundary, when emergency service workers may have to come together to help sandbag and protect residents.

In asking the city to restrict burn permits, “at least until freshet is completed,” Seigler said that the goal was to not bring his members together unnecessarily.

At the beginning of April, his department received eight calls – all burn complaints – over the course of one weekend, though Seigler said only a duty officer attended each call. Nevertheless, the city’s CAO said, “[Firefighters are] coming together a lot, that’s putting them at risk, and if we want to make sure that we have those human resources available during freshet, we’re going to have to reduce that where possible.”

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Grand Forks city staff are currently monitoring Boundary snow and water levels. The region’s snowpack, according to data released by the province on April 7, sits around 122 per cent of its historical average. That percentage is down from March, which was around 134 per cent of that month’s historical average.

With files from Max Winkleman

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack
Next story
VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Just Posted

Thief steals Castlegar family’s Easter gifts

Castlegar mom battling cancer disheartened when thief steals children’s gifts.

Fire bans meant to save emergency workers for critical calls

As of April 16, Cat. 2 and 3 fires will be banned province-wide

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Northern B.C. town builds camp on outskirt of town for homeless population

Smithers Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

A 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all except essential travellers

Air Canada and others suspend flights until June as sector slammed by COVID-19

Air Canada is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad in collaboration with government

Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

B.C. woman helps worker ‘sacrificing hugs with her boys to help complete strangers’

Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

Most Read