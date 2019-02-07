Fire at local repair shop under investigation

The fire at a local mechanics shop was reported to fire crews around 6 a.m. on Jan. 30. There were no injuries. (Della Mallette/Grand Forks Gazette)

A fire last week at a local mechanics shop is still under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious in nature according to fire personnel.

According to George Siegler, deputy chief with Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, the structure fire at a commercial building on Donaldson Drive was called in on Wednesday at 6 a.m. The department responded with four trucks and 22 members on scene, and remained on scene battling the blaze for nearly three and a half hours.

Siegler said crews worked to minimize the exposure to other nearby buildings using their ladder truck, and were successful in containing the fire. No one was injured in the fire, although a nearby motel was evacuated as a precaution.

Siegler said the fire is still under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious in nature. There is not yet an indication as to cause.

Siegler said the nature of the building, housing a vehicle repair shop, meant that “anything and everything” could have helped the building burn, from propane to acetylene.

“Crews went in expecting the unexpected,” Siegler said. He said paint cans and batteries found inside would also have contributed to the size and intensity of the fire.