The fire at a local mechanics shop was reported to fire crews around 6 a.m. on Jan. 30. There were no injuries. (Della Mallette/Grand Forks Gazette)

Fire at local repair shop under investigation

The fire has not been deemed suspicious.

A fire last week at a local mechanics shop is still under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious in nature according to fire personnel.

According to George Siegler, deputy chief with Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, the structure fire at a commercial building on Donaldson Drive was called in on Wednesday at 6 a.m. The department responded with four trucks and 22 members on scene, and remained on scene battling the blaze for nearly three and a half hours.

Siegler said crews worked to minimize the exposure to other nearby buildings using their ladder truck, and were successful in containing the fire. No one was injured in the fire, although a nearby motel was evacuated as a precaution.

Siegler said the fire is still under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious in nature. There is not yet an indication as to cause.

Siegler said the nature of the building, housing a vehicle repair shop, meant that “anything and everything” could have helped the building burn, from propane to acetylene.

“Crews went in expecting the unexpected,” Siegler said. He said paint cans and batteries found inside would also have contributed to the size and intensity of the fire.

Previous story
Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints
Next story
Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Just Posted

Boundary photo contest focuses on area trails

The winning photos will be displayed at Gallery 2.

Crews respond to household chimney fire

This is a reminder to clean out your chimneys this winter.

Benefit concert to rock the Gem Theatre

The concert will feature eight local bands volunteering their time.

CannaFest announces 2019 headliners

Bret Michaels will be returning to the CannaFest stage

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

VIDEO: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer is hosting the games, from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Most Read