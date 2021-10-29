Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Coquihalla Highway

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
Congressman: U.S. won’t require COVID-19 test for vaccinated to cross land border

Just Posted

(L-R) Ken Cruickshank, President of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 059, pins the year’s first poppy onto Mayor Brian Taylor. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
First poppies pinned in Grand Forks, Greenwood

The B.C. Government has introduced Bill 26, dissolving Jumbo Mountain Resort Municipality.
Ktunaxa First Nation pleased with the dissolution of Jumbo Resort Municipality

Golden Life’s Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has been notified that since Golden Life requires visitors to be fully vaccinated, Canada Post will no longer be delivering their mail. (Barry Coulter photo)
Mail delivery to Golden Life facilities cut off

Midway Fire and Rescue volunteers held the diesel spill before the fuel could enter a nearby culvert, according to Chief Mike Daloise. Photo: Submitted
Officials respond to diesel spill after semi crashes along ‘sharp, hairpin turn’ on Hwy 3