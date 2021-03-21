Francesca Paceri, a registered pharmacist technician carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Francesca Paceri, a registered pharmacist technician carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Fewer COVID-19 cases in people 80 and up, Tam says as vaccine programs expand

Tam sounded a note of caution over case counts, which are back on the rise after declining earlier this year

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has resulted in a drop in the number of infections in people over the age of 80, Canada’s chief public health officer said Sunday as several provinces prepared to further expand their immunization rollouts.

Dr. Theresa Tam said on Twitter that the reduction in cases among older adults, along with fewer outbreaks in long-term care settings, “reassure us that vaccines will bring more (and) greater benefits in the weeks to come.”

Her statement came as several provinces prepared to expand their immunization campaigns in the coming days.

Ontario is lowering the age of eligibility for shots in the general population from 80 to 75 on Monday, while New Brunswick is stepping up a program to vaccinate high school teachers.

It’s expected that 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will receive a first dose at a clinic in one of 16 locations, the New Brunswick government said.

Quebec, meanwhile, is expected to begin giving vaccines to people 65 and up in Montreal-area pharmacies on Monday, one week after the provincial booking system opened for reservations.

Despite the positive vaccine news, Tam sounded a note of caution over case counts, which are back on the rise after declining earlier this year.

She said infection rates are highest among those aged 20 to 39, who are less likely to get seriously ill but who can spread the virus, including the more transmissible variants, which are gaining steam across the country.

“Circulation of COVID-19 in younger, more mobile and socially connected adults presents an ongoing risk for spread into high-risk populations and settings,” she said in a statement.

“The emergence and spread of certain SARS-CoV-2 virus variants heightens this concern.”

The highest case count on Sunday was in Ontario, which reported 1,791 new COVID-19 infections, and 18 added deaths related to the virus.

In Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dube raised the prospect of a future third wave of infections, even as he lauded the province’s “encouraging” numbers — including 648 cases Sunday — and the increased pace of vaccine delivery.

“It’s above all not the time to relax our efforts,” Dube wrote on Twitter.

“We have to do everything we can to avoid a third wave.”

Saskatchewan had a setback in its vaccine delivery plans on Sunday as health officials reported the province would get 5,850 fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine due to a damaged thermal shipper.

The province reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, driven in large part by 105 new cases in the Regina zone where variants of the virus have been spreading.

Manitoba, meanwhile, counted 90 new cases and seven deaths, while Alberta logged 555 new cases of the virus and two deaths.

Things looked brighter farther east, with New Brunswick recording only one new case of the virus, and Newfoundland and Labrador reporting none.

Nova Scotia logged six new diagnoses.

READ MORE: B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

Just Posted

Fire destroyed an apartment building on 7th Avenue in Castlegar Saturday morning. Photo: Betsy Kline
Fire destroys Castlegar apartment building in one of three fires Saturday morning

Four-unit building on 7th Avenue completely destroyed

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Greenwood’s Tony Kost pickets for sustainable forestry as a lumber truck rolls by Grand Forks’ Central Avenue on Friday, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Demonstrators meet logging execs at Grand Forks’ Forest March

Concerned Boundary citizens picketed Gyro Park with signs calling for sustainable logging

Ruth Langevin has been a music therapist for over 30 years. Music therapists are among the few people allowed in to seniors facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Tyler Harper
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for Nelson seniors during pandemic

Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services will be opening a workshop and store with support from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted
Columbia Basin Trust grants for social well-being projects

Over $800,000 funded 42 initiatives

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Most Read