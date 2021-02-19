Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.

Fernie COVID-19 community cluster contained

97 cases were linked to the cluster declared last month

The Fernie community cluster has been declared contained.

97 cases were linked to the cluster which was declared on Jan. 27 following a spike in positive cases from the start of 2021.

No new cases have been identified since Jan. 31, and all confirmed cases have now recovered according to Interior Health (IH).

“Interior Health is thankful for the support of local physicians, health care staff, elected officials, community leaders and residents who pulled together to limit further COVID-19 exposures after the cluster was declared in late January,” they said in a release.

IH re-iterated that COVID-19 was still in circulation throughout B.C. however, saying that “cases of COVID-19 are still possible in Fernie.”

“The transmission related to this community cluster occurred at social events and gatherings so Interior Health reminds everyone that socialization at this time must be limited to immediate household bubbles.”

The 97 cases identified in the Fernie area since the start of 2021 is almost double the total count of COVID-19 cases the Fernie area saw in 2020, when there were 59 cases reported.

Coronavirus

Most Read