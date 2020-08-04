The federal government has provided $2 million in funding for Kootenay Connect that will go towards habitat preservation for at risk species in the Kootenays. Photo courtesy Pixabay.

Feds fund $2M for habitat conservation in the Kootenays

Kootenay Connect program to protect habitat for species at risk in four areas in the region

A regional program designed to protect species at risk habitat is receiving $2 million in funding from the federal government for four conservation projects in the East and West Kootenays.

Kootenay Connect, the recipient of the funding, will help protect and restore habitat and ecological connectivity, which focuses on Bonanza Biodiversity Corridor (between Nakusp and New Denver), Creston Valley, Wycliffe and Columbia Valley.

The funding, provided through the Nature Legacy’s Canada Nature Fund, will support 28 species at risk including grizzly bears, western screech-owls, American badgers, and many more, according to a press release from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

“Conserving habitat for 28 species at risk – including grizzly bears and American badgers – is a necessary step to support the survival of these iconic animals, while protecting nature and fighting climate change,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“This on-the-ground work led by the Kootenay Conservation Program showcases what can be achieved for Canada’s biodiversity through collaboration. By working together with local communities, we are working towards Canada’s goal of protecting a quarter of our lands and a quarter of our oceans by 2025.”

The funding will be spread out over the next four years and be used to identify, restore and protect wetland, riparian and other sensitive habitats covering nearly one million hectares.

“We appreciate the ‘community-nominated’ aspect of Canada Nature Fund that relied upon our local scientific assessments of what is important for landscape-level conservation in our region to improve the conservation status of suites of federally-listed species at risk and their habitats,” said Marcy Mahr, Kootenay Connect Project Manager, Kootenay Conservation Program.

“This multi-year funding for Kootenay Connect has enabled the Kootenay Conservation Program to build a regional team of 25 partners such as conservation land trusts, stewardship groups, independent biologists and First Nations who have collaboratively developed a package of over 50 inter-related subprojects that target real-world conservation issues with on-the ground restoration and enhancement actions.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New obesity guidelines focus on root causes, bias against overweight patients
Next story
Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Just Posted

No new COVID cases in Kootenay-Boundary

Interior Health says as of July 30, there were no additional cases in the previous two weeks

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

RDKB to spend $5,000 to review 2020 freshet response

The province is also kicking in $5,000 for the review of flood protection rollout and communications

Future Olympian returns home to Boundary train in childhood pool

James Dergousoff put on a wetsuit and began swimming in an icy Christina Lake when his pool closed

FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays

‘As temperatures spike, so does the demand for electricity’ - FortisBC

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Feds fund $2M for habitat conservation in the Kootenays

Kootenay Connect program to protect habitat for species at risk in four areas in the region

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

400 gardeners receive free seeds courtesy of Kootenay Food

A variety of seeds were delivered, which included carrots, beans, kale and peas

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve, no-appointment-needed testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Most Read