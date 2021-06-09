The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) headquarters Connaught Building is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) headquarters Connaught Building is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal targeting of Muslim charities amounts to prejudice: civil liberties coalition

About 75 per cent of organizations whose charitable status was revoked following audits were Muslim charities

A national civil liberties coalition says a secretive division of the Canada Revenue Agency is unfairly targeting Muslim charities for audits based on flimsy reasoning, amounting to discrimination.

A newly released report by the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group says the Review and Analysis Division of the revenue agency’s charities directorate works with national security agencies to carry out the audits, with little accountability or independent review.

The report says that from 2008 to 2015, 75 per cent of the organizations whose charitable status was revoked following division audits were Muslim charities, and that at least another four have had their status pulled since then.

It says that despite these revocations, not a single Muslim charitable organization, or individual associated with one, has been charged with a terrorist financing crime.

The Ottawa-based civil liberties monitoring group is a coalition of dozens of Canadian civil society organizations established to protect and promote human rights and civil liberties in the context of national security and anti-terrorism laws.

In an initial response to questions about the report, the Canada Revenue Agency said it does not select registered charities for audit based on any particular faith or denomination, adding it is firmly dedicated to diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.

If non-compliance is identified as a result of an audit, the agency generally provides a charity with an opportunity to correct the issues, it said.

“Only a very small proportion of charity audits conducted by the CRA result in serious consequences such as sanctions or revocation.”

The report notes that over the last two decades, the revenue agency has audited between 600 and 800 charities per year, the vast majority selected at random.

The report distinguishes between these audits and those specifically selected by Review and Analysis Division due to terrorist financing concerns.

According to statements by agency officials, from 2008 to 2015 RAD completed audits of 16 charities, eight of which had their charitable status revoked, the report says.

Of those eight, six were Muslim charities, accounting for 75 per cent of RAD revocations during this period, it adds. Two additional Muslim charities had their status revoked during the time period, but it is not known if they were audited by the division.

The civil liberties group says the process of an audit, and possible revocation, has also created a chilling effect that is undermining and harming the Muslim charitable sector in Canada.

The creation of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians in 2018 and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency the following year has presented new opportunities for independent review of the process, but this has yet to occur, the report says.

It calls on the Trudeau government to refer the issue to the review agency, known as NSIRA, for an examination of the Review and Analysis Division’s processes to ensure organizations are not being targeted due to racial or religious prejudice.

The group also wants Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier to declare an immediate moratorium on the targeted audit of Muslim charities until the review is complete. This would still allow the agency to audit Muslim charities selected at random.

In addition, the report recommends the Finance Department revisit the anti-terrorism regulatory, policy and legislative landscape, particularly a 2015 federal risk assessment and its effect on the Muslim community.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

federal governmentracism

Previous story
Radium’s Rolf Heer legacy to live on through Woodcarver Park
Next story
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Just Posted

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn, some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

(Black Press Media File Photo)
Traffic stop near Castlegar yields loaded firearms and significant quantities of drugs

Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine found in Bombi Summit traffic stop

Empire Coffee, part of the Adventure Hotel, was the scene of an incident in November in which a man reportedly spat on an employee who was yelling at staff about masks. Photo: File photo
Arrest warrant issued for man charged with spitting on Nelson hotel employee after COVID tirade

Jeremy Undershute has left Nelson and his whereabouts are unknown, police say

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

DBA Chair Deb Baker addresses downtown business owners Tuesday, June 8. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ Market on Market comes under fire

Several business owners raised concerns about the initiative, which shut down Market Avenue May 15

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood. Photo: Submitted
Young Castlegar entrepreneur turning plastics into building materials

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (left) and former BCTF president Glen Hansman (right).
Controversial Chilliwack trustee wins appeal for freedom of expression in defamation case

Barry Neufeld’s lawsuit against former BCTF president Glen Hansman will now continue

Pictured is Rolf Heer, the iconic woodcarver who became famous for his Home of a Thousand Faces in Radium. The Radium Arts and Cultural Society has decided to turn his former property into a park. (Submitted file)
Radium’s Rolf Heer legacy to live on through Woodcarver Park

The park will honour the legacy of the late Rolf Heer and his Home of a Thousand Faces

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Vaccine lottery: Manitobans eligible for cash, scholarships if they get a COVID shot

Grand prizes of $100,000 will be awarded in every health region

A pod of orcas joined the 7 Generation Steward Society at the Tyee Spit singing in memorial for the 215 children found in Kamloops. Photo courtesy Cory Cliffe
VIDEO: Whales appear during Indigenous ceremony for 215 children in Campbell River

‘Our ancestors wouldn’t appear if we weren’t doing things in a good way’ — Cory Cliffe

Tina Taphouse is pictured in Langley, B.C., Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. woman says her mother put her up for adoption to avoid Kamloops residential school

Tina Taphouse said she’s sharing her family’s story so those who went to the schools don’t have to

Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
‘I just had to try to help,’ says nurse who tried to save victims of Ontario attack

Nurse practitioner describes the horrific scene in the wake of family being run down

No winner was declared in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winner in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot

28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

Most Read