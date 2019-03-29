NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal to increase taxes on capital gains during a keynote speech today to the Broadbent Institute’s Progress Summit in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

Federal New Democrats say they would hike the tax on investment profits to pay for pharmacare as well as more affordable childcare and housing.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal to increase taxes on capital gains during a keynote speech today to the Broadbent Institute’s Progress Summit in Ottawa.

READ MORE: NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

The plan is expected to form a key plank in the NDP’s election platform this fall alongside other policy proposals that the party says will target the rich, pay for more services for Canadians and cool the housing market.

The NDP is specifically looking to tax 75 per cent of profits on investments, up from the current rate of 50 per cent, which it says will raise about $3 billion for the federal treasury.

New Democrats have also talked about closing a stock-option loophole and cracking down on the use of bearer shares and foreign tax havens which they say help the rich avoid paying their fair share of taxes to society.

Some, however, have defended the stock-option loophole as important for attracting talent and encouraging start-ups while numerous governments have promised but largely failed to address tax havens.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety
Next story
Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Just Posted

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

UPDATE: Officials say Highway 3 to be closed until 4 p.m. to recover fuel truck

Highway shut down again to allow removal of fuel truck

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Slocan Valley to be ‘lit up’ with high-speed internet in 12 months

125 kilometres of fibre-optic cable to be laid from Nakusp to Playmor Junction

RED resort announces new ski lift

Topping lift will add new ski area to resort, reduce bottleneck on Motherload chair

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Most Read