Federal Conservatives not introducing non-confidence motion against Trudeau

Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will not be introducing a motion of non-confidence against Justin Trudeau despite saying the prime minister has lost the moral authority to govern because of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside.

READ MORE: Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside

But Scheer adds it is up to the Liberal party to determine whether to keep Trudeau as leader.

SNC-Lavalin lost a court bid today to overturn the public prosecutor’s refusal to negotiate an agreement that would see the company avoid a criminal trial.

When asked whether he would have offered the Montreal-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin a deferred prosecution, Scheer responded he would never interfere in a court case.

The Opposition leader was in Manitoba to announce that he would remove the GST from home-heating and home-energy costs if the Conservatives were to win the October election.

