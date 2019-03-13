Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, the store where Garage Sale Mysteries films. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

For the past four years, the Hallmark movie series Garage Sale Mysteries has filmed at Fort Langley’s Country Lane Antiques store at 9179 Glover Rd. The future of the show is uncertain.

The star and producer of the series is actress Lori Loughlin, who was charged in a scheme where a number of wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centres to get their children into prestigious schools.

According to the United States Department of Justice, both Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Loughlin also appeared in the ABC sitcom, Full House years ago and its recent reboot Fuller House, as well as in Hallmark series When Calls the Heart.

READ MORE: Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin charged in college admissions bribery scheme

“My heart aches,” said Shirley Rempel, owner of Country Lane Antiques.

According to Rempel, the Hallmark movie series was set to film again in April and May, and she has not heard whether or not the scheduled shoot will be cancelled as a result of the charges against Loughlin.

Rempel said Loughlin is “not a diva,” and said her personality on-camera, and off-camera are very similar.

“She’s always been super to deal with, thoughtful, and kind to everyone she’s working with. Wrong is wrong, but we’re all capable of it,” Rempel added.

While Rempel voiced some concern that the potential cancelling of Garage Sale Mysteries could have a negative affect on her store, she’s mostly worried about fellow Canadians who could lose their jobs if the show ends.

“I feel badly for the crew because suddenly a lot of people are going to be out of work. Canadian careers are going to be affected because the various people – the detective, her partner, and the show children – are Canadians. They were all anticipating a successful, evolving, situation because it [the show] had very good ratings,” explained Rempel.

During film shoots at her business, around 100 people are usually present, Rempel said.

“I will lose. We will lose. We get film tourism, and certainly they [customers] come because of the people they are following. The fan base is big and is increasing for that show. By now she’s [Loughlin] got a Canadian [TV production] family that she’s worked with, and the fallout for the Canadian family is going to be high,” Rempel added.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced the $25 million federal bribery case on Tuesday with arrests having started.

• Vancouver businessman among those charged

 

Lori Loughlin stars in the Hallmark movie series Garage Sale Mysteries. (Hallmark Channel photo)

Previous story
Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

Just Posted

Weather warning for Kootenay mountain passes

Take time and be cautious as up to 20 cm of snow falls at high elevation

West Kootenay rod and gun clubs slammed for animal-killing contests

Wildlife activists are targeting the club and two other B.C. organizations

Snowpack below average in West Kootenay

Chances of river flooding this spring less likely, forecaster says

Whispers of Hope leases new kitchen location, residents petition

The new location is close to City Hall.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

West Kootenay club says wolf hunting offer not a contest

The West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club says it wants to help recoup costs

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Most Read