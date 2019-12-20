Trail Times file photo

Fatal crash on West Kootenay highway

Three-vehicle crash claimed one life Thursday afternoon

One person was killed and another sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 west of the Paulson Pass on Thursday.

Nine first responders from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue – five from Station 371 Rossland and four from Station 374 Trail – were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

The fire rescue team arrived at the site at 5:04 p.m.

Captain Greg Ferraby reported the accident involved two semi-trucks and one passenger car.

The eastbound lane was closed, with traffic alternating.

“One patient was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and (there was) one fatality,” Ferraby said. “RCMP are continuing to investigate.”

Early Friday, Environment Canada issued an advisory that a snowfall and winter storm warning for Interior highway passes continues.

“A strong Pacific frontal system continues to hammer the interior highway passes with heavy snow,” the release reads.

“Snow, at times heavy, will continue today, tonight, and into Saturday.”

Additional snowfall amounts of 20 to 60 centimetres are expected by Saturday afternoon.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

