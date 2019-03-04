Fatal collision closes Highway 3 near Salmo

As of 6:45 p.m. the estimated time of opening was not yet avaliable.

RCMP are reporting a fatal head-on collision on Bombi Pass near Salmo. Black Press file photo

Highway 3 has been shut down at Bombi Pass near Salmo, as police and emergency services respond to a fatal head-on collision.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, emergency services responded to the call and determined that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Police have confirmed two fatalities at this time.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC RCMP Traffic Services explained that the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited at this time.

The highway will remain closed in both directions as West Kootenay Traffic Services, South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service investigate this collision. Motorists are asked to monitor DriveBC.ca for updates.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services in Nelson and quote file number 2019-989.


