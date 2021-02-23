The original Dude Chilling Park sign created to look like an offical Vancouver Parks sign by artist Viktor Briestensky. (Viktor Briestensky image)

Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

The famous Dude Chilling Park sign in East Vancouver has been stolen again.

This time the metal tabs securing the sign were sawed off. Vancouver Parks said they will replace the sign within the next few days at an estimated cost of $1,300.

A famous sculpture by B.C. artist Michael Dennis called Reclining Figure looks like a dude chilling.

The sculpture inspired another artist, Viktor Briestensky, to make what looked like a real Vancouver Parks sign renaming the space Dude Chilling Park. The sign was removed, but after an online petition the parks department agreed to install it permanently in 2014.

Colloquially, the park’s name also changed though it’s officially still called Guelph Park.

The sign has been stolen now for at least the third time.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The inspiration, the Reclining Figure, orignally created with rebar and cedar was replaced with a cast bronze replica in 2019. (Michael Dennis photo)

Previous story
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

Just Posted

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Friday’s announcement caps years of planning by policy planners and food growers across the Boundary. File photo
Boundary food hub to go ahead as province kicks in $750,000

The hub’s Rock Creek and Greenwood operations are designed to restore “food sovereignty,” says policy planner

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times
Woman charged for allegedly entering Castlegar home and stabbing 2 teens

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

Friday’s announcement caps years of planning by policy planners and food growers across the Boundary. File photo
Boundary food hub to go ahead as province kicks in $750,000

The hub’s Rock Creek and Greenwood operations are designed to restore “food sovereignty,” says policy planner

From the left, Sharon and Dave Skelton decorated their home in Grand Forks, B.C. for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ couple goes all out for Mardi Gras

COVID may have ruined this year’s parades, but the pandemic was no match for Dave and Sharon Skelton

Where the Dude Chilling Park sign used to live. (Cara McKenna/Twitter)
Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

Saleema Noon with a group of pre-teens before COVID-19. (Twitter)
Sexual health ‘master class’ for pre-teens offered online

‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’

A woman, 79, was hit in a crosswalk by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google maps
Woman, 79, hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale

The case is under investigation by West K Traffic Services as it happened on a provincial highway

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

Most Read