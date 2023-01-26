Fallen officer goes home

For the second time in as many weeks, a fallen officer from Nelson makes the journey home. Const. Mathieu Nolet passed on Saturday, January 21, from injuries he sustained after being caught in an avalanche on January 9 along with Const. Wade Tittemore, also from Nelson,who died at the scene. Grand Forks paramedics, first responders, and RCMP pay their respects as the procession makes it way through the city on Tuesday, January 24 .